Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Catie Powers- February 5, 2021, 9:08 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.93, close to its 52-week high of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.45 million and GAAP net loss of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313K and had a GAAP net loss of $32.84 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts