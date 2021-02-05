Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.93, close to its 52-week high of $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.45 million and GAAP net loss of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313K and had a GAAP net loss of $32.84 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.