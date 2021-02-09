Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Howard Kim- February 8, 2021, 10:55 PM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 50.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wave Life Sciences with a $19.50 average price target.

Based on Wave Life Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.45 million and GAAP net loss of $33.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.93 million and had a GAAP net loss of $50.73 million.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

