Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 46.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $32.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $455.6M and has a P/E ratio of 354.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.38.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.