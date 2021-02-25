Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.74, close to its 52-week low of $77.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 39.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.64.

The company has a one-year high of $181.83 and a one-year low of $77.01. Currently, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.97M.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.