Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Quest Diagnostics (DGX) today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 51.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Encompass Health, Cardinal Health, and Laboratory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Diagnostics is a Hold with an average price target of $102.70, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Based on Quest Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and net profit of $253 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.84 billion and had a net profit of $127 million.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. engages in the provision fo diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers. The All Other segment consists of risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing businesses. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, NJ.