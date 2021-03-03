Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.22, close to its 52-week high of $12.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.5% and a 38.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Magenta Therapeutics with a $16.00 average price target.

Magenta Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $507.7M and has a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.37.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.