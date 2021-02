Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.68, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.44, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Based on BridgeBio Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.13 million and GAAP net loss of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.74 million and had a GAAP net loss of $59.98 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in developing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of 15 development programs includes product candidates from early discovery to late-stage development. The firm develops BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and in preclinical development for the treatment of achondroplasia; and BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus, gene transfer product candidate, for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly and Neil Kumar on May 17, 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.