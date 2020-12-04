Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.94, close to its 52-week low of $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.7% and a 46.2% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Wave Life Sciences.

Assembly Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

The company has a one-year high of $27.84 and a one-year low of $4.78. Currently, Assembly Biosciences has an average volume of 1.06M.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.