Mizuho Securities Remains a Buy on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 32.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.25, implying a 54.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $809.3M and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.16.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

