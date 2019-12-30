Mizuho Securities Releases a Buy Rating on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to Fate Therapeutics (FATE) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fate Therapeutics with a $25.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fate Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FATE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.