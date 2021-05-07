Mizuho Securities Releases a Buy Rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.2% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

CytomX Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $554.5M and has a P/E ratio of -13.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.76.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.