Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Western Digital (WDC)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Western Digital (WDC) yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.96, close to its 52-week high of $72.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Digital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.81, which is a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $83.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.00 and a one-year low of $35.61. Currently, Western Digital has an average volume of 5.38M.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: client devices, data center devices and solutions, and client solutions.