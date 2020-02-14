Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Nvidia (NVDA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia (NVDA) yesterday and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.78, close to its 52-week high of $273.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 63.1% success rate. Rakesh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Texas Instruments, and Cypress Semicon.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $270.17, implying a 0.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $301.00 price target.

Nvidia’s market cap is currently $165.7B and has a P/E ratio of 69.25. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 14.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVDA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Robert K. Burgess, a Director at NVDA sold 8,000 shares for a total of $1,845,632.

