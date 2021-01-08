Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 44.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neoleukin Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.33, representing a 62.6% upside. In a report issued on January 5, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.25 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $59.13 million.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the design of de novo protein therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.