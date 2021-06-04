Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magenta Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.20 and a one-year low of $6.03. Currently, Magenta Therapeutics has an average volume of 209.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.