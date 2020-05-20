Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN) yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $50.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 44.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.44, a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.86 and a one-year low of $26.56. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 943.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHVN in relation to earlier this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.