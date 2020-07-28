Mizuho Securities Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.37, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.8% and a 35.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $30.75 average price target, representing a 134.4% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.34 million and GAAP net loss of $49.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $47.95 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in May 2020, Murray Goldberg, a Director at AERI bought 28,000 shares for a total of $88,200.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.