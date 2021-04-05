Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.96, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -1.9% and a 46.8% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals with a $9.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $36.11 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 470.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of STSA in relation to earlier this year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

