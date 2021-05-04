Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Global Payments (GPN)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Global Payments (GPN), with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $205.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #811 out of 7491 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Payments with a $229.29 average price target, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $220.81 and a one-year low of $153.33. Currently, Global Payments has an average volume of 1.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GPN in relation to earlier this year.

Georgia-based Global Payments, Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions.