Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on FireEye (FEYE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Hold rating on FireEye (FEYE) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 72.4% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

The company has a one-year high of $25.53 and a one-year low of $10.16. Currently, FireEye has an average volume of 4.37M.

FireEye, Inc. operates as a intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in the intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.