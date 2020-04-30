Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN), with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $239.22, close to its 52-week high of $245.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 46.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.33, which is a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $245.00 and a one-year low of $166.31. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 3.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 92 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

