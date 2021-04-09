Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 31.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, a 153.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.17 million and GAAP net loss of $21.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.08 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

