Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Brian Anderson- March 19, 2021, 8:30 AM EDT

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.4% and a 33.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Magenta Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, a 138.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, Leerink Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.17 million and GAAP net loss of $21.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.86 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.08 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

