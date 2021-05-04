Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Pfizer (PFE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer (PFE) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.50.

Based on Pfizer’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.95 billion and net profit of $594 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.11 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $336 million.

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures and sells healthcare products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Its key focus areas include oncology, inflammation & immunology, rare disease, vaccines and internal medicine. The company was founded by Charles Pfizer Sr. and Charles Erhart in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

