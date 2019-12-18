Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CytomX Therapeutics, Fate Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.5 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRVS in relation to earlier this year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The company focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.