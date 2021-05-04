Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Incyte (INCY)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Incyte (INCY), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 43.0% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Incyte is a Hold with an average price target of $92.00.

Incyte’s market cap is currently $18.8B and has a P/E ratio of -61.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 123 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.