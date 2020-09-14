Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Hold Rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

In a report issued on September 12, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.92, close to its 52-week low of $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 31.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abeona Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $48.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.92 million.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of gene therapy for severe and life threatening rare diseases. It programs include EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and ABO-101 (AAV NAGLU), an AAV based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB). The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.