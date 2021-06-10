Mizuho Securities Maintains Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) today and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $233.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $217.80 average price target, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Truist Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $233.33 and a one-year low of $129.21. Currently, Eli Lilly & Co has an average volume of 3.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LLY in relation to earlier this year.

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly & Co. is a leading healthcare company that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

