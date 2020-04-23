Mizuho Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Seagate Tech (STX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Hold rating on Seagate Tech (STX) yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 55.8% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Hold with an average price target of $53.79.

The company has a one-year high of $64.17 and a one-year low of $39.03. Currently, Seagate Tech has an average volume of 3.26M.

Seagate Technology Plc engages in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions. It offers its products under the Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, and Maxtor and LaCie brands. The company was founded by Finis Conner, Syed Iftikar, Doug Mahon, David Thomas Mitchell, and Alan F. Shugart in 1978 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.