Mizuho Securities Maintains a Hold Rating on Evolus (EOLS)

In a report issued on March 9, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Evolus (EOLS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.40, which is a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Truist Financial also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.81 and a one-year low of $2.85. Currently, Evolus has an average volume of 1.53M.

Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November, 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.