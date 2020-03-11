Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.48 and a one-year low of $8.61. Currently, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 76.21K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.