Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Merck & Company (MRK)

Howard Kim- April 29, 2021, 8:05 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Merck & Company (MRK) today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 43.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Merck & Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.00.

Based on Merck & Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.52 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.87 billion and had a net profit of $2.36 billion.

Merck & Co., Inc. develops pharmaceutical and vaccine products. It also offers healthcare solutions and vaccines addressing animal health. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

