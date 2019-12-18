Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Incyte (INCY)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Incyte (INCY), with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.31, close to its 52-week high of $96.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Incyte with a $96.67 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.79 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.1M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A.