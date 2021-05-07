Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Brian Anderson- May 6, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.5% and a 41.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Coherus Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Assembly Biosciences with a $12.00 average price target, which is a 196.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Assembly Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.04 million and GAAP net loss of $39.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.08 million.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

