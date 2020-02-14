Mizuho Securities Maintains a Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.66, close to its 52-week low of $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 38.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $40.57 average price target, a 108.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Aerie Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $49.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $51.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AERI in relation to earlier this year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105.