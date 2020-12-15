Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Unity Biotechnology (UBX) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 47.4% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Unity Biotechnology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.44 and a one-year low of $2.72. Currently, Unity Biotechnology has an average volume of 764.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to extend the human health span. The company was founded by Nathaniel David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi and Daohong Zhou in March 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.