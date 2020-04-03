Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Hold Rating on Incyte (INCY)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Hold rating on Incyte (INCY) yesterday and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.3% and a 33.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.64, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.80 and a one-year low of $62.48. Currently, Incyte has an average volume of 1.91M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 119 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INCY in relation to earlier this year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.