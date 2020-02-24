Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Zogenix (ZGNX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Zogenix (ZGNX) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.16, close to its 52-week low of $29.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zogenix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.29, representing a 79.0% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $57.22 and a one-year low of $29.41. Currently, Zogenix has an average volume of 814.9K.

Zogenix, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include ZX008 and Relday.

