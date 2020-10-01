Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on WEX (WEX)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on WEX (WEX), with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $138.97.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WEX with a $178.10 average price target, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on WEX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $347 million and net profit of $72.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $442 million and had a net profit of $13.81 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Flight Solutions segment provides payment and transaction processing services for the needs of commercial and government fleets. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the payment environment of business-to-business payments, providing customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate payment, and transaction monitoring needs. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment involves healthcare payment products and SaaS consumer directed platforms, as well as payroll related benefits to customers. The company was founded by Parker Poole III and William Richardson in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.