Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 42.1% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Revance Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.33.

Based on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.29 million.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company was founded by John Kollins on June 21, 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.