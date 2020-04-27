Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $112.61, implying a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on NXP Semiconductors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.3 billion and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.4 billion and had a net profit of $276 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

