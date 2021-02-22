Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report issued on February 17, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Gilead Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.50, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Gilead Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.42 billion and net profit of $1.55 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.88 billion and had a net profit of $2.7 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GILD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Kevin Lofton, a Director at GILD bought 20,282 shares for a total of $418,620.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firms primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases. It offers antiviral products under Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi brands. The company was founded by Michael L. Riordan on June 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Foster, CA.

