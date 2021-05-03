Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences (GILD), with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.5% and a 41.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Unity Biotechnology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gilead Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.21, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $85.67 and a one-year low of $56.56. Currently, Gilead Sciences has an average volume of 7.55M.

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

