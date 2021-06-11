Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Brian Anderson- June 11, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a one-year high of $17.19 and a one-year low of $4.60. Currently, Autolus Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.13M.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

