Mizuho Securities Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.89.

Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Selecta Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.67 average price target, which is an 115.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Aerie Pharma’s market cap is currently $603.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.00.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.