Mizuho Securities Keeps a Hold Rating on Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine (NBIX), with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 43.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neurocrine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.00.

Based on Neurocrine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $302 million and net profit of $79.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $184 million and had a net profit of $51.3 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale on January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.