Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 36.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.16 and a one-year low of $1.42. Currently, Xeris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.79M.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.