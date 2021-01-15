Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Christine Brown- January 15, 2021, 4:25 AM EDT

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 37.4% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Magenta Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xeris Pharmaceuticals with a $14.00 average price target.

Based on Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.45 million and GAAP net loss of $16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $313K and had a GAAP net loss of $32.84 million.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.is a pharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. It offers XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

