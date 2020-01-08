Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Xencor (XNCR)

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Xencor (XNCR), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 37.3% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.75.

Xencor’s market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of 60.17. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XNCR in relation to earlier this year.

Xencor, Inc. engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.