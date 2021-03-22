Mizuho Securities Keeps a Buy Rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences (WVE) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Wave Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.98 and a one-year low of $6.76. Currently, Wave Life Sciences has an average volume of 593.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More on WVE: